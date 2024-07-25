FC Tulsa Welcome Indy Eleven to ONEOK Field on Dollar Beer Section Night

July 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa host Indy Eleven in a Friday night face-off on Dollar Beer Section Night

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 5W-6L-6D, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. Indy Eleven enters the match with a record of 9W-6L-4D, ranking 4th in the Eastern Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa returned home to take on Memphis 901 FC in their most recent match. Although the action was slow to rise, both teams split possession almost equally during the first half. Midfielder Boubacar Diallo took a corner kick at the 26th minute, but the attempt to score was quickly defended by Memphis' goalkeeper. Forward Phillip Goodrum scored the first and only goal of the match by taking advantage of a cross in on the right side from Boubacar Diallo, then using his heel to send the ball toward the back of the net. Goodrum now leads FC Tulsa in goals, with this being his fourth of the season. Throughout the match, a total of eight cards were shown, with two yellows being given to FC Tulsa, and three yellows and two reds being shown to Memphis 901 FC. The home team's defense continued to play well, holding off the opposing team from scoring throughout the entirety of the match. The match ended in a 1-0 victory for FC Tulsa, marking the team's fifth win of the 2024 season and their first win over Memphis 901 FC since 2021.

Last Match-Up Against Indy Eleven: FC Tulsa last faced Indy Eleven in October 2023. Forward Phillip Goodrum opened the scoring that night off of a penalty kick taken in the 34th minute. FC Tulsa took three shots on target throughout the first half, and held the 1-0 lead for the remainder of the half. Indy Eleven scored their first goal of the night in the 53rd minute, but it was immediately called offside. The opposing team equalized the score after finding the back of the net again 10 minutes later. Indy Eleven then doubled their score in the 82nd minute after a block was attempted by the defense. By the end of the match, both teams had taken four shots on target, but Indy Eleven ultimately took the 2-1 win, a result that kept FC Tulsa from making a playoff appearance for the 2023 season.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's player to watch is Forward Phillip Goodrum. Goodrum scored the match-winning goal in Saturday's match-up against his former team, Memphis 901 FC. The game winning goal was featured on the Sports Center Top 10 at number 8 and won him goal of the week. Goodrum now leads FC Tulsa in goals, with four so far this season. He also leads FC Tulsa in shots, with a total of 26 shots taken.

Indy Eleven's player to watch is Defender Aedan Stanley. Stanley leads Indy Eleven in assists with seven. He also leads the team in chances created with 34. Aedan Stanley also has five shots and two on target.

Up Next: FC Tulsa travels to San Antonio FC on Saturday, August 3rd at 8 p.m. The team returns home to ONEOK Field on Friday, August 9th at 7:30 p.m to take on Orange County SC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

