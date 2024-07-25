Preview: Hounds vs. Loudoun United FC

PITTSBURGH - The Hounds have an opportunity to end July with a bang when they host Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium seeking a third straight victory.

A second straight fast start propelled the Hounds last weekend to a 3-1 win over Hartford. Junior Etou won a penalty minutes into the match, setting up Edward Kizza to convert from the spot in the fifth minute for his team-leading fourth goal of the year. Langston Blackstock and Emmanuel Johnson had the Hounds ahead by three goals by the 21st minute, and the Hounds were victorious in the contest played in front of a sellout crowd and a national TV audience.

Early goals have led to success in recent weeks, as Kizza's penalty came a week after Etou opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the Hounds' win over Oakland. Jumping to the front has been a recipe for success for the Hounds, who have scored in the 26th minute or earlier in every one of their wins this season, and in all of those instances, it was the game's opening goal.

Loudoun, meanwhile, enters the match coming off a setback and on short rest after dropping a 2-1 match to Charleston on Wednesday in Virginia. Despite the loss, Loudoun enters the match seventh in the Eastern Conference and looking like playoff contenders.

Zack Ryan again leads Loudoun with eight goals so far, putting the former Stanford standout on pace to surpass his breakout total of 10 last season. Veteran Florian Valot remains a creative presence for Loudoun, which also has a trio of former Hounds pros in the squad - Robby Dambrot, Christiano François and Tommy Williamson.

This is the first meeting of the year between the teams, leaving Birmingham as the only Eastern Conference team the Hounds have yet to play after Saturday. The Hounds are a perfect 6-0-0 against Loudoun at Highmark Stadium, which is the most home matches against any opponent without a loss or draw in club history.

The match will be shown live locally on KDKA+, and those hoping to stream the match will be able to do so on KDKA locally or via a free stream on CBS Sports Golazo. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Match info

Riverhounds (5-9-6) vs. Loudoun United FC (7-7-5)

Date: Saturday, July 27

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds -125 / Draw +250 / Loudoun +290 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvLDN and #HOUNDTAHN

