Memphis 901 FC Signs Attacker Jon Bakero on Short-Term Deal

July 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Attacker Jon Bakero with Phoenix Rising FC

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC announced today the club has signed veteran attacker Jon Bakero to a short-term contract, pending league and federation approval.

The 27-year-old midfielder returns to the USL Championship with 72 caps and 11 goals under his name in league play, mostly for Phoenix Rising FC from 2018-2021. The Spanish international most recently had a stop at first tier Bulgarian league side Slavia Sofia before play with Spanish clubs Pontevedra CF and Club Lleida Esportiu.

"Jon joins us with a wealth of experience and has had a lot of success in this league previously," said Acting Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. "He has very good movement, finishing, and fits what we look for in a player's character. We look forward to welcoming Jon and his fiancé to Memphis."

Bakero joins fellow Demon Deacon Bruno Lapa as the two goal scorers were teammates at Wake Forest from 2016-2017. Bakero was drafted fifth overall by Chicago Fire in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft after being named the MAC Hermann Trophy Recipient and ACC Offensive Player of the Year among several other collegiate honors.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park to host San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School night followed by post-match fireworks. Tickets are available on the club's website.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Jon Bakero

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'2"

Date of Birth: November 5, 1996

Hometown: Sitges, Spain

Nationality: Spain

Previous Club: Lleida Esportiu

Transaction: Memphis 901 FC signs forward Jon Bakero to 25-day contract on July 25, 2024.

