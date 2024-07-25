Hartford Begin Two-Game Home Stand against Phoenix

After a quick trip to Pittsburgh last week, Hartford Athletic are back at Trinity Health Stadium to kick off a two game home stand against Phoenix Rising FC this Friday.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on the road last Saturday. Hartford had a slow start out of the gate, as a penalty in the box led to a successful PK from Edward Kizza to give the home side the lead in the fifth minute. The Hounds controlled the first half offensively, netting another goal in the 20th minute, and a third just a minute later to take a 3-0 lead. Battling from behind, Hartford managed to put one on the board with a goal from Mamadou Dieng in the 34th minute of the match. Emmanuel Samadia sent a perfectly placed ball across Pittsburgh's box to Dieng, who fired a header down and past Eric Dick. The Green and Blue took three more shots in the second half, but couldn't find a goal. The match ended with a final score of 3-1.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Friday's matchup marks the third time that the Green and Blue will go head-to-head against Phoenix Rising FC in league history. The two clubs first saw each other in May of 2022 during which Hartford suffered a 2-1 loss at home to their Western Conference opponent. A year later Hartford fell 3-1 on the road to Phoenix. The Green and Blue found themselves battling from behind just five minutes into play after Danny Trejo fired in the low ball across the goal line to start the scoring for Rising. The match changed course just minutes before halftime when a penalty kick went Hartford's way and Kyle Edwards buried a shot in net to end the half 1-1. Phoenix capitalized on a defensive error from Hartford in the 73rd minute of play to raise the score to 2-1. The home team found the back of the net again in the 81st minute to score the final goal of the match, securing a 3-1 victory against the Green and Blue.

FAMILIAR FACES

Joe Farrell, DF, #15

Joe Farrell will be a very familiar face for Phoenix Rising upon their arrival at Trinity Health Stadium this Friday. Before becoming a key component of Hartford's defensive line, the Pennsylvania native spent four seasons with Rising. Farrell signed with his former club in December of 2017 and remained with the team until December of 2022. During his time in Phoenix, the center back started 96 matches and contributed eight goals and five assists, helping lead the club to the Western Conference Championship in 2018 and 2020.

Edgardo Rito, DF, #72 / Gabi Torres, MF, #16

Phoenix will be coming to Hartford with two familiar faces: defender Edgardo Rito and midfielder Gabi Torres. Hartford acquired Rito off a transfer from Oakland Roots SC in June of 2022 and the defender went on to make 19 appearances for the Green and Blue before signing with Phoenix in December of 2023. The Venezuela native has since contributed 11 interceptions, 18 tackles, six shots, and one goal during his 17 appearances for Rising FC. Torres spent two seasons with the Green and Blue in 2020 and 2021. The 27-year-old midfielder racked up five assists and 24 chances created for Hartford in the 29 appearances he made during the 2021 season. The Brazilian footballer has made 19 appearances for Phoenix this season and leads the club in assists (3). Torres was responsible for creating three chances for Rising FC in the opening 10 minutes of their recent match against El Paso.

ALL TIED UP

Phoenix Rising is coming into Friday's matchup with six ties under their belt, putting them level with Las Vegas Lights FC and FC Tulsa for the second most draws in the Western Conference. Every single tie the club has collected (with the exception two scoreless ties) has required Phoenix to battle back from behind to level the score in the second half. In the club's first draw of the season against FC Tulsa, Phoenix put one in net in the 73rd minute of play to end the match 3-3. The comeback draw trend remained in their 1-1 results against Sacramento and Detroit City, scoring in the 73rd minute against Republic FC and putting one behind Detroit's goal line in the 50th minute. Rising saw their most recent comeback draw of the season during their 1-1 result with El Paso, when they leveled the score with 82 minutes on the clock.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Hartford Athletic: Renan Ribeiro, GK, #40

Renan Ribeiro will be back in net for the Green and Blue after a red card against Charleston two weeks ago forced him to watch his team from the sidelines last Saturday. Greg Monroe filled Ribeiro's shoes, making three saves in his third appearance for Hartford. Ribeiro boasts a 77% save success rate and sits at fourth place in saves (46) across the Eastern Conference, making him a defensive force for the Green and Blue.

Phoenix Rising: Rocco Rios Novo, GK, #1

Rocco Rios Novo has made a name for himself in net for Phoenix this season, making the second most saves (61) in the USL Championship and recording the second most clean sheets (6) in the Western Conference. Since joining Phoenix ahead of their 2024 season on a loan from Club Atletico Lanus of the Argentine first division, Novo has earned team of the week honors three times. The 22-year-old keeper's most recent nomination came following one of his best performances of the season when he put forward 10 saves to help his team take home a draw against Las Vegas Lights FC on June 1st. Novo's best save of the match came in the 95th minute of play when he shut down an on-target shot from Valentin Noel with 30 seconds left on the clock.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Phoenix Rising currently sits ninth on the table in the Western Conference with a record of 6-7-6 this season. The Arizona-based team is coming into Friday's matchup on the heels of a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC last Friday, July 19th. The win marked their only victory in their 1-2-2 record picked up over their past five games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Phoenix Rising FC: Remi Cabral, FW, #91

Remi Cabral has been an offensive weapon for Phoenix, sitting fourth in the Western Conference in goals scored with six put in net this season. The 25-year-old forward has been consistent in creating goal-scoring opportunities, leading his team with 28 shots so far this season. The Paris, France native was sent to Phoenix from the Colorado Rapids on a loan ahead of the 2024 season and has since made 15 appearances for the club. Cabral's performance for Rising this season earned him a spot on the bench for Week 5 of the USL Championship team of the week.

Hartford Athletic: Emmanuel Samadia, MF, #29

Emmanuel Samadia has recently emerged as an attacking threat for Hartford, assisting the Green and Blue's sole goal in the 34th minute of their recent match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. The 22-year-old midfielder made a run up the left flank into space to receive a ball from Beverly Makangila at the top corner of the Hounds box. Samadia controlled the pass and took one touch before sending a beautifully lofted ball across the box, perfectly placed for Mamadou Dieng to fire in a striking header past Pittsburgh's goalie. The Sierra Leone native's assist marked his first of the season. Samadia has recently seen more playing time for the Green and Blue, receiving a starting lineup position in three of Hartford's four most recent matches.

Date: Friday, July 26th, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

Watch: CBS Sports Network

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (5-11-2) vs PHOENIX RISING FC (6-7-6)

