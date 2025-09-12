Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2025
Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 103-75!
The Aces achieved a 16-game win streak, tying the Phoenix Mercury for the 2nd-longest in WNBA history! They set a new record for most 3PM in a game with 22!
A'ja Wilson: 23 PTS | 19 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLKS | 2 STL | 3 3PM Jewell Loyd: 21 PTS | 7 3PM | 3 REB
