Las Vegas Aces vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 11, 2025

Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 103-75!

The Aces achieved a 16-game win streak, tying the Phoenix Mercury for the 2nd-longest in WNBA history! They set a new record for most 3PM in a game with 22!

A'ja Wilson: 23 PTS | 19 REB | 4 AST | 4 BLKS | 2 STL | 3 3PM Jewell Loyd: 21 PTS | 7 3PM | 3 REB

