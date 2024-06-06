Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2024

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Aces secured the lead and never looked back in their 95-81 WIN vs. the Wings, advancing 1-0 in Comm's Cup play.

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.