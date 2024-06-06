Mystics vs. Sky Postgame Information - June 6
June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics News Release
Mystics Game Notes:
Aaliyah Edwards finished the night with the first double-double of her career, scoring a career-high in points (18), rebounds (14), and blocks (4) while shooting.833 from the field.
Edwards' 14 rebounds mark the most in a game by a Mystics rookie since August 11, 1999 and is tied for the fourth-most by a rookie in franchise history.
This was the second-straight game that Edwards has surpassed her career-high in points, scoring more than her previous high of 14 points set last game on June 4 at Connecticut
Edwards is one of three rookies to record a double-double so far this season, joining Angel Reese (three games) and Caitlin Clark (one game).
Edwards did not miss a shot in the first half, scoring 16 points.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the team's bench in scoring with 11 points, while adding two rebounds and two steals
Tonight was Walker-Kimbrough's fifth game this season with 2+ steals. She had eight such games last season.
Stefanie Dolson had a season-high five assists to finish the night, along with scoring eight points.
Her five assists were the most she has dished out since May 30, 2023
Dolson has made multiple threes in seven games this season
Julie Vanloo continues to lead the Mystics in assists, with seven in the contest to go along with six points and a steal.
Vanloo currently ranks sixth in the WNBA averaging 5.7 assists per game.
The Mystics tied their season-high seven blocks tonight, led by Aaliyah Edwards (4) and Stefanie Dolson.
The last time the Mystics had seven blocks was on opening night vs. New York
