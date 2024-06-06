Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - June 7

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings play their sixth road contest in their last seven games when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Coverage from Crypto.com Arena begins at 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Ion and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Rahshaun Haylock and Mary Murphy will be on the call, with Nikki Kay on sideline.

The Wings and Sparks met less than two weeks ago in LA, with Dallas scoring an 84-83 win as all five starters scored in double figures and grabbed at least five rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale had a team-high 20 points while California-native Monique Billings had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. The shorthanded Wings, who are without three starters, have lost three straight since that meeting to move to 3-5 on the season, while Los Angeles (2-7) has lost five of its last six, including Wednesday's 86-62 setback to the Minnesota Lynx.

How To Follow

Airing on Ion and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Sparks Schedule & Results

5/26 at LAS W, 84-83 (recap | box score)

6/7 at LAS 9 p.m. CT

7/13 at DAL 2:30 p.m. CT

8/25 at DAL 3 p.m. CT

Sparks lead the all-time series 45-31

Game Status Report

Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder)

Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Notable Storylines

Arike Ahead Of The Pack

Arike Ogunbowale ranks in the top-3 in four major WNBA statistical categories, as of June 6 - she is the league's No. 2 scorer at 27.1 ppg, No. 3 in free-throw percentage (.950), and is the national leader in steals per game (3.00) and minutes per game (38.3). She eclipsed the 30-point mark for the third time this season on Wednesday night against Las Vegas, tallying 31 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 mark from the free-throw line.

Way Above Average

Maddy Siegrist and Monique Billings are having career-highlighting seasons with both showing marked improvement from a statistical standpoint. Siegrist is currently averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, compared to last year's rookie average of 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds. For Billings, she is averaging more than double of her career scoring average, while her rebounds are way up as well. Over her 183-game career, Billings has averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds - she's currently averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds over seven games in 2024.

Time For T

Teaira McCowan has been a dominant force inside through the first eight games of the season. Her rebounding average (9.0) is seventh in the W - while her offensive rebounding clip (3.3) is second. She also ranks in the top 10 in blocks (7th, 1.6) and is in the top 35 in scoring (31st, 12.5). McCowan notched her third double-double of the season on Wednesday night against Las Vegas, totaling 14 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Included in those 14 points was her first career made three-pointer.

Commissioner's Cup Continues On

Friday's game will be the Wings' and Sparks' third Commissioner's Cup games with both eyeing their first wins. The Minnesota Lynx currently lead the pack in the Western Conference with a 2-0 record in Commissioner's Cup contests. Despite matching 0-2 records, Dallas holds the edge over Los Angeles based on point differential (-25 vs. -43).

