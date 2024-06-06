Dallas Wings Rally But Come Up Short Against Las Vegas Aces, 95-81

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings narrowed a 20-point second-quarter deficit down to three but couldn't complete the comeback as the reigning WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces scored a 95-81 win at College Park Center on Wednesday night. The Wings (3-5) were led by Arike Ogunbowale, who entered the game as the league's top scorer. Ogunbowale finished with 31 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Ogunbowale led four Wings in double figures, with Teaira McCowan notching her third double-double of the season with 14 points and a season- and game-high 15 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist added 14 points and five rebounds, while Monique Billings chipped in 12 points and six boards. Ogunbowale eclipsed the 30-point mark for the third time this season, while her seven assists tied for a season high.

Last Vegas (5-2) jumped out to an early lead, making over 63-percent of its shots from the field in the first quarter while limiting the Wings to a 23.5-percent clip over the first 10 minutes, to lead 29-16. The Aces went on an 8-1 run to open the second quarter to bump its lead up to 20, 37-17, with 6:31 left in the first half.

Dallas would respond, however, outscoring Vegas 25-10 to close out the half and narrow the deficit down to five, 47-42. Ogunbowale scored 14 points in the second quarter to spark the rally.

The Wings closed within three, 47-44, 64 seconds in the second half, and was within four, 63-59, with 2:01 left in the frame, but the reigning champs delivered a crucial blow of a 17-2 run to pull away in the fourth.

Dallas shot.378 from the field (28-74) on the night, 20-percent from three (5-25), including McCowan's first career made triple, and 90.9-percent from the free-throw line (20-22) - its second-highest clip from the charity stripe this season. Ogunbowale was a perfect 10-for-10 in free-throws, her fifth flawless performance of the season. The Wings won the rebounding battle for the sixth time this season with a 40-33 margin. Kalani Brown and Stephanie Soares each snagged four rebounds, with Soares tying her career best with four points.

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with a game-high 36 points while corralling a team-high 12 rebounds. She added six steals and a block. Wilson was one of three Aces in double figures, with Kelsey Plum adding 20 points and Jackie Young chipping in 19 and seven assists. Las Vegas shot.486 from the field and made nine three-pointers.

The Dallas Wings hit the road for the sixth time in their last seven games when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks (2-7) on Friday at 9 p.m. CT. The game will air on Ion and stream on WNBA League Pass.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.