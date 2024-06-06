Atlanta Dream Announce Commissioner's Cup Recipient, Open Play against Connecticut

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream opened 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup play against the Connecticut Sun, after selecting Helping Mamas as its recipient for the second consecutive season.

Atlanta begins its Commissioner's Cup campaign 0-1, after falling to the Sun 50-69 in front of its fourth consecutive sellout crowd at Gateway Center.

Tina Charles headlined the Dream offensively and on the boards, recording her fourth double-double of the season in just seven games. The veteran center totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers tied to lead the Dream bench with seven points apiece. Hillmon also secured two steals, leading the Atlanta defense to producing a new season high in a game with 10 steals as a team.

The Dream held Connecticut to a new low in points scored this season, but it was not enough. Atlanta's record moves to 4-3 overall and 3-2 at Gateway Center and a total of $1,000 was donated to Helping Mamas.

Helping Mamas is a local Atlanta-based charity that elevates the well-being and dignity of women by providing diapers, period products, and other essential baby supplies.

The organization was founded by Jamie Lackey, who aimed to combine her passion for motherhood and social work.

Lackey launched Helping Mamas out of her own garage, where she collected baby supplies from friends and then distributed them to social workers.

Today, Helping Mamas has served over 300,000 children and distributed over 8 million essential baby items.

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup was first introduced in 2021, and it allows the league to make charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned to the players' social justice work.

Throughout the tournament, the winning team receives $3,000 for the charity of their choice and the losing team receives $1,000. The champion will receive a donation of $10,000 from the WNBA while the runner-up gets $5,000.

