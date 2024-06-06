Dallas Wings Sign Multi-Year Agreement with Texas Best Fence and Patio

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced a partnership with Texas Best Fence and Patio. The multi-year agreement includes in-game and social media elements, along with community activations.

Texas Best Fence and Patio is a locally owned company which prides itself on establishing the benchmark in superior fence installation, outdoor living, and deck & patio services, offering unparalleled craftsmanship and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Texas Best Fence and Patio will be the presenting partner of the Throwback Thursday game on June 13 when the Wings face the Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. CT. Throwback Thursday will feature a variety of in-arena and game presentation elements that invoke nostalgia and reference a different era in time.

Additionally, Texas Best Fence and Patio will be the presenting partner of Dallas Wings Defense which will feature in-arena branded LED crowd prompts, defensive highlights on social media and on the Bally Sports Southwest broadcast, and a youth basketball defensive player award at the Dallas Wings camps and clinics.

Texas Best Fence and Patio will sponsor two Fireside Chat feature stories, which will be filmed at a previously completed project site. The features will focus on women's professional sports as told through conversations with women's basketball icons and alumni, along with current coaches, staff and players. The Fireside Chats will be posted on Dallas Wings social media channels.

The partnership will also impact the community, as Texas Best Fence and Patio will be the title sponsor of a Dallas Wings Community Gardening Initiative in conjunction with the Tarrant Arena Food Bank aimed at combatting food insecurity among Texans.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.