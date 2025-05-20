Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2025
May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces pick up their first win of the season with a 87-62 dub over the Connecticut Sun
A'ja Wilson led the way with 22 PTS & 10 REB, while Jewell Loyd added in 20 PTS & 6 3PM!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
