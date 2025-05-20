Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces pick up their first win of the season with a 87-62 dub over the Connecticut Sun

A'ja Wilson led the way with 22 PTS & 10 REB, while Jewell Loyd added in 20 PTS & 6 3PM!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 20, 2025

