Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun: 2022 WNBA Finals Game 4 (Sep. 18, 2022)

Published on October 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces made history in 2022, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 to capture the franchise's first WNBA championship, and the city's first professional sports title.

Chelsea Gray led the charge with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, earning Finals MVP honors after a dominant postseason run. A'ja Wilson added 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Riquna Williams came up clutch down the stretch to seal the win.

Under first-year head coach Becky Hammon, Las Vegas capped off a record-setting season and cemented its place in WNBA history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.