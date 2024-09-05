Las Vegas Aces Tiffany Hayes: How to Go from Retired to Sixth Player of the Year in 1 Easy Step

September 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







No team has won more games than the Aces since June 19, and no player is more responsible for that surge than leading Sixth Player of the Year candidate Tiffany Hayes.

Yes, A'ja Wilson has been a monster and prohibitive favorite for the 2024 M'VP Award all season long and by far the biggest part of Las Vegas' success, but she has been a consistent monster all season long. The X-factor that helped turn the Aces season around was their decision to reach out to the retired Hayes, and sign her on May 31.

Over Las Vegas last 21 games they are 15-6-again, the most wins in the WNBA over that stretch. Hayes is averaging 9.8 points per game during that span, while making 58.3 percent of her shots from the field and 43.5 percent of her shots from 3-point range. That is the highest field goal percentage of any player in the league averaging more than 3 shots per game, and the sixth highest 3-point field goal percentage of any player averaging more than 2 shots from beyond the arc.

Since July 14, the 5-10 guard has been even hotter averaging 12.4 points while making 62.8 percent of her shots from the field and 50.0 percent from distance. Chicago's 6-7 center Kamilla Cardoso is the only player making a higher percentage of her shots since that date, and only 3 players averaging more than 2 shots from distance are connecting on a higher percentage than Hayes.

For the season, Hayes is averaging 8.8 points per game as a reserve which leads the WNBA among players who are eligible for the Sixth Player of the Year award and qualified for statistical rankings. Her 51.1 percent shooting from the field is second behind 6-7 Dallas center Kalani Brown among all eligible players who have taken at least 3 shots per game.

Hayes individual offensive efficiency rating of 120 is just behind A'ja Wilson's 122, and her 2.4 win shares are the third most on the Aces team.

And to think she was retired just over 3 months ago.

