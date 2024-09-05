Postgame Notes: Liberty 77, Storm 70

September 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 77 | STORM 70

(28-6) (20-14)

September 5, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

STORM 20 16 21 13 70

LIBERTY 24 16 22 15 77

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK SEATTLE

POINTS Laney-Hamilton (18) Diggins-Smith (21)

REBOUNDS Jones (8) Magbegor (7)

ASSISTS Ionescu (8) Diggins-Smith (6)

TEAM NOTABLES

On Thursday, the New York Liberty (28-6) defeated the Seattle Storm (20-14), 77-70.

At 28-6, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 34 games in franchise history.

The Liberty scored 19 fast-break points while only allowing the Storm to accumulate two fast-break points, marking the Liberty's second-largest positive differential for fast-break points so far this season, at +17.

The Liberty went on the team's 38th run of 10 or more consecutive points this season, extending New York's WNBA record for most scoring runs of 10 or more points in a season.

New York's reserves scored 10 points as the Liberty moved to 13-0 when winning the bench points battle this season.

The Liberty set the team's season high with 10 blocks in the win.

New York recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 105th consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, September 8 at 4:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1: New York went on a 13-4 run from the 7:11 mark of the first to the 4:13 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: New York went on a 12-4 run from the 1:44 mark of the first to the 7:41 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: New York went on a 17-2 run from the 2:51 mark of the third to the 8:41 mark of the fourth quarter.

Q4: No significant runs in the fourth quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton led the Liberty offense with 18 points on 50% (7-14) shooting from the field and 50% (2-4) shooting from beyond the arc. Laney-Hamilton added six rebounds and three assists while making her 134th three-pointer with the Liberty, which ranks as the 15th-most made threes in Liberty franchise history.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 17 points with eight assists and six rebounds. Sabrina also made three three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 57, which is the second-longest such streak in WNBA history. With her third three-pointer of the night, Sabrina Ionescu recorded her 65th career game of at least three made three-pointers, passing Crystal Robinson for the most such games in Liberty franchise history.

Sabrina also made her 400th career free throw in the first quarter to join Elena Delle Donne as the only two players in WNBA history to make at least 400 free throws while shooting better than 90% from the line. Ionescu has recorded at least 10 points in each of her 32 games this season, which is her new career-high for double-digit scoring games in a single season, and she leads the WNBA in double-digit scoring performances this season.

Jonquel Jones set her single-game high for blocks in a Liberty uniform with five while becoming the fifth player in Liberty franchise history to record at least five blocks and three three-pointers in a single game. Jones finished with 15 points on 63% (5-8) shooting from the field and 60% (3-5) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with a game-high eight rebounds.

Breanna Stewart posted 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists while blocking three shots against her former team. Stewart recorded her 2,222nd career rebound to move into 23rd on the WNBA's all-time rebounding list, while also moving into 19th for the most three-pointers made in Liberty franchise history (120). This marked Stewart's 51st career game with three or more blocks, tying Elena Delle Donne for the third-most three-block games in WNBA history.

Leonie Fiebich came off the bench to record five points, six rebounds and three assists in the win. Fiebich made her only three-pointer of the game and added three steals to join Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese as the only 2024 rookies to record at least three steals more than twice in 2024.

