A'ja Wilson-Isn't She Grand?

September 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







Two-time M'VP A'ja Wilson is on pace to break the WNBA single season scoring record and become the first player in league history to score 1,000 points in a single season. Should she maintain her current scoring average of 27.546 points per game, she will finish with 1,102 points on the year.

SINGLE SEASON, POINTS

Jewell Loyd 2023 Seattle 939

Breanna Stewart 2023 New York 919

A'ja Wilson 2023 Las Vegas 912

A'ja Wilson 2024 Las Vegas 909 1,102 projected

Diana Taurasi 2006 Phoenix 860

SINGLE SEASON, SCORING AVERAGE

A'ja Wilson 2024 Las Vegas 27.546

Diana Taurasi 2006 Phoenix 25.294

Jewell Loyd 2023 Seattle 24.711

Diana Taurasi 2008 Phoenix 24.118

Maya Moore 2014 Minnesota 23.882

RANDOM A'JA WILSON NOTE OF THE DAY

Heading into 2024, there were 69 occasions in which a player took 500 or more shots in a season.

Of those 69, only 6 recorded field goal percentages of 50-percent or more.

Of those 6, none averaged fewer than 1.5 turnovers per game.

A'ja Wilson in 2024, however, has taken 642 shots, connecting on 52.7 percent of them, while committing just 44 turnovers in 33 games (1.33 TOpg)

