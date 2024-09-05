Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream - September 6

September 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - After a five-game homestand, the Dallas Wings hit the road to face the Atlanta Dream Friday night at Gateway Center. Tipoff on ION is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with Angel Gray, LaChina Robinson and Tabitha Turner on the call.

Dallas and Atlanta are two of five teams battling for the eighth and final WNBA Playoff spot. Chicago, which the Wings visit on Sunday, along with Washington and Los Angeles also remain in the hunt. The Sky and Dream are currently tied for eighth with matching 11-22 records, followed by the Mystics (10-23) and the Wings (9-24). The Sparks are the furthest back at 7-26. Compared to all WNBA teams, the Wings have one of the hardest remaining schedules based on opponents' average win total, with Dallas facing teams with an average win count of 19.3. LA and Las Vegas have the hardest, facing opponents with an average win total of 20.

Dallas and Atlanta have met twice already this season, with each team defending their home court. The Wings won the most recent meeting, 85-82, on July 5 at College Park Center. Dallas was without notable players Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown for that July meeting, as all have since returned from injury. Jacy Sheldon had a career-high 17 points in that July 5 showdown, while Arike Ogunbowale had a game-best 19 points.

How To Follow Airing on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Dream Schedule & Results 5/21 at ATL L, 78-83 7/5 at DAL W, 85-82 9/6 at ATL 6:30 p.m. CT ATL leads the all-time series 25-19

Game Status Report Stephanie Soares - Questionable (left knee)

Media Availability Pregame - 4:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. ET: Head Coach Trammell (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 889 4483 8077 Passcode: wings2024 JOIN

Postgame: Head Coach Trammell & two players TBD (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 895 5476 0954 Passcode: wings2024 JOIN

Notable Storylines Last Time Out The Dallas Wings outscored the Washington Mystics 47-39 in the second half but it wasn't enough to overcome a slow start as the Mystics pulled off the 90-86 road victory Tuesday night at College Park Center. Teaira McCowan notched her 11th double-double of the season to lead the Wings, totaling 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Arike Ogunbowale had a game-high 21 points. Dallas matched its season high with 44 rebounds, winning the battle of the boards for the 19th time. The Wings held the edge in points in the paint (48-24) and second-chance points (13-11), while the Mystics led in fast break points (12-8). Dallas shot .431 from the field, .222 from three and .769 from the free-throw line, compared to Washington at .403, .400 and .941, respectively. After allowing the Mystics to shoot 9-16 from three in the first half, Dallas limited Washington to a 3-14 clip over the final 20 minutes.

Dallas vs. Atlanta Friday's rubber match between the Wings and Dream will look different than the previous two meetings as Dallas was without Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown when they last met, with Sabally and Brown also missing Game 1 of the season series. Sabally is averaging 19.5 points per game since returning after the All-Star Break, along with 6.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.63 steals. Arike Ogunbowale has shouldered the scoring load against Atlanta this season for the Wings, averaging a team-high 21.5 points, along with 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals in the two previous meetings, while Teaira McCowan has controlled the glass to the tune of 12.5 boards per contest.

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 5, 2024

