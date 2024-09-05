Phoenix Mercury Signs Guard Amy Atwell to Seven-Day Contract

September 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury has signed Australian guard Amy Atwell to a seven-day contract. Atwell, who recently won an Olympic bronze medal with the Opals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, participated in training camp with the Mercury earlier this season. The 6-0 guard was originally selected 27th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, appearing in four games her rookie year. Atwell, the University of Hawaii's all-time leader in three-pointers made, was named Big West Conference Player of the Year in 2021-22 after averaging 17.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

