LaRue Shines Despite Loss to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - Corpus Christi starter Carson LaRue tossed his first career complete game but the Hooks could not solve the Arkansas pitching staff in a 3-1 defeat.

Despite the loss, the Hooks remain just a half game back of first place in the south division playoff race. The entire division lost their games on Monday evening, with Frisco still leading the quadrant at 32-32.

Offensively the Hooks were jump-started by Seth Beer's two-hit night - including his solo homer to right field to push the Hooks ahead 1-0 through four innings.

LaRue cruised through the first five frames and didn't face trouble until the sixth inning. Arkansas nine-hole hitter Aaron Knapp started the rally with an opposite field base hit. During Donnie Walton's at-bat, Knapp stole second. Walton would manage an infield single and put runners on the corners for the Travelers.

Evan White lined a double down the left field line to score a pair and give Arkansas it's first lead of the game. LaRue would escape the frame without further damage.

Darren McCaughan would work into the eighth inning for the Travelers and register his fifth straight quality start in the win. He was lifted for Wyatt Mills who completed a four-out save leaving a pair of runners stranded in the eighth. The sidearmer sealed the win with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Game two of the three-game set comes at 7:10 PM on Wednesday night. Right-hander JB Bukauskas will take the start for the Hooks opposite righty Nabill Crismatt for Arkansas. Pregame coverage on NewsRadio 1360 KKTX and TuneIn will be live at 6:50 PM.

