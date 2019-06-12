Amarillo Evens Series with 4-1 Win over Naturals

AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo scored four runs - two unearned - in the fifth inning and did not relinquish the lead against the Naturals in the 4-1 decision on Wednesday night at Hodgetown.

Amarillo used a safety squeeze pushed past charging first baseman, Travis Jones to score the runner from third to break the scoreless tie. A Naturals' fielding error allowed the second run to score. Amarillo then got a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 before a two-out double capped off the four run frame.

Starter, JC Cloney (2-2, 2.65 ERA) worked 4.2 innings, allowed four runs - two earned - on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts in his fifth start of the season. Cloney was two over the minimum through his first four innings and did not allow a runner to reach scoring position through the first four innings.

Northwest Arkansas (29-35) could not solve starter, Lake Bachar (2-2, 4.24 ERA) who twirled seven shutout innings - his longest start of the season - and scatter six hits with four strikeouts. The Naturals put just one man in scoring position against Bachar the entire night.

Khalil Lee broke the goose egg for Northwest Arkansas in the eighth inning with a two-out base-hit to rightfield, making it a 4-1 game. With Jones on second and Lee at first, an attempted double-steal did not work Amarillo cut down Jones at third base to thwart the rally.

Jones finished with a pair of hits, a walk and a stolen base in the game. He's now 5-for-8 in the series and is hitting .462 (12-for-26) in his last eight games. With his RBI single in the eighth, Lee now has RBIs in six of his last seven games.

Anderson Miller added a pair of hits in the contest and Angelo Castellano posted the lone extra-base hit with a double in the eighth frame.

Reliever, Drew Storen worked two innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts and Grant Gavin tossed one and one-third innings of shutout relief with a strikeout.

The Naturals' will look to clinch the club's fourth consecutive victory in the rubber-game of the three-game series on Thursday, June 13 at Hodgetown against Amarillo. Right-hander, Brady Singer (1-0, 8.38 ERA) will make his third start for the Naturals. He'll be matched-up against right-hander, Ronald Bolanos (1-0, 1.50 ERA) for Amarillo.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show beginning at 7:05 with the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network.

