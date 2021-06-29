Larger Umbrella Needed as Rain Strikes Again

June 29, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan -The Kansas City Monarchs plan to return home and open a six-game homestand and three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries was shelved owing to the weather and field conditions at Legends Field. Nothing short of a large umbrella in a shape of a dome would have saved the field from the heavy water that has come over Kansas City during the last 24 hours.

Instead of playing a new brand of baseball with water hazards as part of the action, the teams will play a double header of two seven-inning games tomorrow starting at 5:00 p.m., with the gates opening at 4 p.m.

If fans purchased tickets for tonight's game, they can be exchanged for tomorrow's game or for any future 2021 regular season home game. To exchange tickets, fans can either call the Box Office tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. at (913) 328-5618 or exchange them in person at the Box Office. For fans holding tickets for Wednesday night, those tickets are good for both games.

The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Legends Field in KCK. The games can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 4:35 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.