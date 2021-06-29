Canaries, Monarchs Postponed, Doubleheader Wednesday

June 29, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







KANSAS CITY - The June 29th game between the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The Canaries and Monarchs will meet in a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 30th. First pitch in the doubleheader is slated for 5:00 pm CT.

RHP Carlos Pimentel (3-1, 4.73 ERA) and LHP Ty Culbreth (6-0, 3.92 ERA) are slated to start the contests for the Canaries. RHP Jameson McGrane (0-1, 2.35 ERA) and RHP Gregori Vasquez (2-2, 4.33 ERA) are expected to start for the Monarchs.

The Canaries return home for a six-game homestand starting July 6 vs. Kansas City. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm. For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.