Goldeyes Outslugged by RedHawks

June 29, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-20) lost 12-9 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday night.

With the Goldeyes leading 9-8 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the RedHawks (21-17) rallied for four runs to take a 12-9 lead. Alex Boxwell and Manuel Boscan opened the frame with back-to-back walks, and were driven home on a Kevin Krause double to left-centre. Leobaldo Pina followed with an RBI single through the left side that made it 11-9, while John Silviano capped the rally with an RBI single to right.

The RedHawks' bullpen followed with four shutout innings to close out the game. Michael Hope (4-1) picked up the win in relief with two and one-third scoreless innings, while Ryan Flores recorded the final six outs to earn his second save of the year.

The Goldeyes jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second. Three straight one-out walks to Raul Navarro, Logan Hill, and Wes Darvill set up a run-scoring hit by pitch to Kevin Lachance. Sonny Ulliana made it 3-0 with a line drive single to right-centre. After Tyler Hill walked to reload the bases, Jay Gonzalez lined a double down the left field line that scored Lachance and Ulliana.

Fargo-Moorhead answered back with five runs in the bottom of the second. Sam Dexter flared a double down the right field line with one out and scored on a Goldeyes' error. After the RedHawks loaded the bases, Pina singled to right to drive in Boxwell. Two batters later, George hit a two-out, two-run single up the middle. Silviano then lined a single to centre that plated Pina with the tying run.

In the top of the fourth, Tyler Hill and Gonzalez hit back-to-back doubles to put Winnipeg back in front at 6-5. Kyle Martin added a two-out, RBI single to left-centre that made it 7-5.

The RedHawks answered again in the bottom of the fourth. Krause led off and tied the game with an opposite field home run to right-centre. Pina walked and was tripled home by Prime to even the score. Fargo-Moorhead took its first lead when George singled to right to drive in Prime.

The Goldeyes took their third lead in the top of the fifth. Logan Hill drew a leadoff walk and took second when Darvill beat out a bunt base hit along the first base line. Lachance sacrificed the runners ahead, setting up a game-tying sacrifice fly to left from Ulliana. Tyler Hill was intentionally walked, and the Goldeyes went in front 9-8 on a single up the middle from Gonzalez.

Ken Frosch (3-3) took the loss in relief for the Goldeyes.

Christian James started as an opener for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, working a scoreless bottom of the first.

Gage Hinsz started for the RedHawks and also took a no-decision, allowing eight earned runs on seven hits over four-plus innings. Hinsz walked five and struck out six.

Gonzalez tied a career-high with four hits.

Game two of the four-game series is Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Joey Gonzalez (2-2, 6.14) faces right-hander Logan Nissen (1-3, 6.75). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

