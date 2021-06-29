Lidge, Haug Aim to Become Best Catching Duo in American Association

Dogs catcher Ryan Haug kept a close eye on Anfernee Seymour, the American Association's stolen base leader. Seymour waited for a 1-1 count before he turned on the jets.

Haug caught a gloveside pitch from Brendan Smith for strike two, popped to his feet and delivered a rocket to second baseman Grant Kay. Seymour ducked his head to avoid the tag, but Kay leapt to catch the ball and tapped Seymour on the helmet.

By throwing Seymour out, Haug achieved something he had never done in his baseball career: catch three runners stealing in one game.

Seymour is tops in the league with 22 stolen bases in 33 games. So when Dogs catchers Ryan Haug and Ryan Lidge talked with manager Butch Hobson before the game, they formulated a game plan for Seymour.

"If [Seymour] touches first base, he's gonna go at some point during that at-bat," Haug said. "So mindset-wise, I'm always ready for it."

When Haug walked to the dugout after the inning, he added this play to a running tally that he and fellow catcher Ryan Lidge track. The two view their dynamic as a joint effort. No matter who catches a runner stealing, it's added to the same count.

"We want people to know that we're not messing around," Haug said. "We want to control that run game."

On day one of the 2021 season, Haug and Lidge set a goal to be the best catching combo in the league. Through 38 games, the duo is second in the American Association with 13 runners caught stealing. They're also getting it done at the plate, as Lidge held the league's longest hit streak at 18 games and ranks fifth with a .365 batting average.

While it's rare in the American Association to have two catchers worthy of starting roles, it's a situation that has benefitted the Dogs greatly. Lidge and Haug have formed a relationship where it doesn't matter who is behind the plate and who is the designated hitter. They are there to help each other for the greater good of the team.

Lidge has fueled the Dogs offense all season, but said being a catcher is the most important part of his game. Whether it is receiving the ball, blocking, throwing out runners, calling games or supporting the pitchers, he and Haug take a lot of pride in their work behind the dish.

"No matter what happens at the plate, behind the plate we have got to be the guy every day," Lidge said.

The duo is known for laser-like throws to keep runners off the basepaths, but sometimes they differ in how it gets done. Haug prefers to pop quickly onto his feet, which allows for greater arm strength and accuracy.

But conversely, Haug has been amazed to see Lidge throw runners out from his knees so often this season. Lidge said throwing from his knees is not to be a showboat, just that he has confidence in himself. And if the pitch is a curveball, he knows he has to get the ball out quick.

"'[Lidge] is the best I've ever seen do it," Haug said. "If Lidge can teach me how to do it, I'd love it because it's awesome."

The two catchers make a point to communicate often throughout the game. If one is catching and the other is the designated hitter or has the day off, the two will offer advice to one another, which helps both guys stay locked in.

The duo is representative of the good vibes in the Dogs dugout this year and often pump each other up during games. Lidge and Haug have their own handshake and aren't concerned about who gets the start behind the plate each day.

"It's the first time in my career where I've been on a team where I have another catcher where, if I'm not back there, I'm 100 percent bought in on my guy," Haug said.

The Dogs have recently had four pitchers signed by MLB organizations, which has tasked Lidge and Haug with building relationships with the new pitchers. Haug said it has been tough to lose big arms in the back of the bullpen, but the coaching staff has done a great job bringing in new talent.

Lidge and Haug first try to learn how each guy likes to pitch, go over scenarios and simply pick their brain. Building personal relationships with new signees has been important for Lidge and Haug because it translates to better chemistry on the mound.

Having two experienced catchers not only aids in the development of the younger pitchers the Dogs have recently signed, but also the overall level of play on the field. Lidge and Haug keep each other fresh as two dependable options behind the plate as they continue to work towards the goal they set on day one.

"I love the little relationship we've got going," Lidge said. "It's just going to get better throughout the season."

