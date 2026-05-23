Landon Donovan's Advice for Nate Miller?: USL All Access

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Athletic Club Boise Head Coach Nate Miller to the show to discuss the club's stellar start to its inaugural season, why this was the opportunity for Miller to return to the head coaching ranks after three seasons at Real Salt Lake, what he's learned from being part of previous expansion clubs and what the fundamentals for success on and off the field look like, and what one of the important finable offenses in his locker room is.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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