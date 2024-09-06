Lancers Edge out Sioux Falls at Western Conference Shootout

September 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Omaha Lancers beat the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday 2-1 off a third period tally from Cam Vansickle. This marks the first time the Lancers beat Sioux Falls in the preaseason since 2002.

After a feeling out process for the better part of the first period, Dakotah Bailey put home a second chance opportunity at 9:06 giving the Lancers a 1-0 lead. Following the goal, Vansickle was whistled for a tripping minor which was swiftly killed off. The penalty killers came up large again stifling a Stampede power play resulting from a Valterri Lehtosaari tripping call. Despite the penalties Omaha continued to press the attack to close out the frame.

Omaha killed off 1:26 of carryover penalty time before the game shifted to 4 on 4. The room on the ice increased further when a second Sioux Falls slashing call gave the Lancers 1:25 of 5 on 3 time. Although they came close countless times, the Lancers couldn't punch one past the Stampede. Sioux Falls later tied the game off a 2 on 1 at 9:37 sending the match to the third period with one goal a side.

The Lancers picked up in the third where they left off in the second and pouded away as the hockey game turned into a contest of endurance. After a fantastic individual effort by Drew Dellasalla set up Cam Vansickle to break the tie with 9:58 remaining in regulation. Sioux Falls pulled their goal with 1:30 remaining, but the extra attacker did not get them the equalizer.

The Lancers are return to Sioux City tomorrow where they tangle with the Fargo Force. Puck drop is set at 11am CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of the Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

