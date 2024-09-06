Saints Fall in Preseason Opener

September 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (0-1-0-0) fell 5-2 to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (1-0-0-0) in their first of four preseason games on Friday night in Cedar Rapids.

The Fighting Saints struggled out of the gate in the opener, allowing a goal on the first shot of the game by Cedar Rapids' Jason Musa just 1:04 into the contest. Dubuque responded by drawing a penalty just a few minutes later, but could not convert.

After another Riders goal, the Saints gave up a rebound with a minute left in the opening frame and fell behind 3-0.

Despite two more power plays in the second period, the Fighting Saints could not get consistent offensive pressure through most of the first 40 minutes and allowed a fourth Riders goal just past the halfway point in the game. Late in the second, Lucas Van Vliet was able to pounce on a rebound from a Nick Romeo shot and net his first of the preseason with 2:15 left in the period.

The Saints were perfect on the penalty kill, stopping two Riders power plays in the opening period and did not face a kill the rest of the way. Despite not scoring on five power play chances, the Saints were able to generate some good looks and momentum in the third period.

Late in the final frame, Jonathan Morello potted his first on a tap-in from Teddy Merrill and Van Vliet.

Lukas Swedin stopped 13 of 16 shots over the first half of the game, while Liam Beerman stopped six of seven over the latter half.

Dubuque is back in action on Saturday night in its first home preseason contest of the season against the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.