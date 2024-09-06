Capitols Drop Preseason Opener 5-2

September 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Madison Capitols came up short in their preseason opener, falling 5-2 to the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday night. The Capitols struck early, with forward Finn Brink scoring under a minute into the game. Brink, who missed much of last season due to injury, showed no signs of rust in his return, giving Madison the early momentum.

Waterloo responded quickly to tie the game, but Madison regained the lead during their first power play when Mason Moe found the back of the net, putting the Capitols up 2-1. However, the Black Hawks knotted the score once again before the end of the opening frame.

In the second period, Waterloo took control, scoring the go-ahead goal and adding two more in the third to seal the 5-2 victory. Despite flashes of offensive promise, Madison was unable to contain the Black Hawks' attack down the stretch.

The Capitols will have a chance to bounce back quickly, as the two teams meet again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena.

