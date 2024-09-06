Solid First Impression

September 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks weathered a couple of early setbacks Friday on the way to a 5-2 exhibition win against the Madison Capitols.

Brock Schultz had a goal and two assists, leading five Waterloo skaters with multiple points during the tilt. Daniel Moor made 16 saves for the win.

Both teams had a fast start, but Madison's was faster. Finn Brink hit the net with a wrister 41 seconds into the game as the Capitols caught the Hawks in an early line change. However, Waterloo answered just over three minutes later. Brendan McMorrow capped a scoring rush, stickhandling to open up Caleb Heil.

Seconds into a Madison power play, the Capitols made it 2-1. Mason Moe was camped between the left circle and the edge of the crease and banged in a pass from Ian Scherzer at 10:42. Again, Waterloo provided a prompt response. Landon Nycz winged a puck toward the net from the left point; on the way, Nicholas Kosiba tipped it up under the crossbar at 12:53.

The Hawks scored the only goal in the second. At 7:46, Morgan Brady's clearing attempt took a funny bounce off the glass, coming back to him and allowing the defenseman to jump into the rush. Brady exchanged passes with J.J. Monteiro, and Brady capped the sequence, scoring on a low shot from the right circle.

Waterloo added two more in the third. At 4:32, Monteiro set up Schultz who flicked in a backhander from close range. Six minutes later, Nick Bogus capped the scoring, sweeping a puck toward the top of the crease and getting a favorable bounce off a defender's skate.

The Black Hawks meet the Capitols again in Madison on Saturday night. Waterloo's final home exhibition at Young Arena will be on Tuesday against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Madison 2 0 0 - 2

Waterloo 2 1 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Madison, Brink 1 (Stout), 0:41. 2, Waterloo, McMorrow 1 (Zaremba, Compton), 3:54. 3, Madison, Moe 1 (Waterfield, Scherzer), 10:42 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Kosiba 1 (Nycz, Schultz), 12:53. Penalties-Nevers Wat (high sticking), 10:34.

2nd Period-5, Waterloo, Brady 1 (Monteiro, Schultz), 7:46. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Schultz 1 (Monteiro, Nycz), 4:32. 7, Waterloo, Bogas 1 (McMorrow, Zaremba), 10:38. Penalties-Reid Wat (elbowing), 2:03; Brink Mad (cross checking), 6:14.

Shots on Goal-Madison 7-7-4-18. Waterloo 9-10-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Madison 1 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 1.

Goalies-Madison, Heil 0-1-0-0 (15 shots-12 saves); White 0-0-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves). Waterloo, Moor 1-0-0-0 (18 shots-16 saves).

A-1,298

