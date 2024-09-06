Musketeers Announce 2024-25 Camp Roster

September 6, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced their roster for 2024 training camp ahead of the regular season.

The Musketeers have a total of 33 players in camp. The roster will be cut down to 25 players by mid-September before the regular season begins on September 18th at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

Of the 18 forwards in camp, eleven saw ice time for Sioux City last season. This includes Tate Pritchard who led all returning forwards with 29 points last season. Giacomo Martino (25 points) and Justin Stupka (24 points) do not rank far behind as they return for a second season in a Musketeers sweater.

One of the new faces to the forwards list is Sioux City's tender, Nikita Klepov who scored 72 points in only 22 games with the WB/Scranton Knights 15U AAA team.

On the blue line the Musketeers bring 12 names to training camp, four names return from the 2023-24 season; Liam Hupka, Joe Mense, Owen Keefe and Cole Tuminaro. Hupka leads returning defensemen with 14 points, followed closely by Owen Keefe with 13 points.

In net the Musketeers have three goaltenders in camp; Samuel Urban, Bjorn Bronas and Vlad Bryzgalov. Urban returns for his third season with the Musketeers. Last season Urban went 16-16-2-0 with a 3.17 GAA and a 0.893 save %. Last year Bronas appeared in three games for Sioux City and authored a 1.55 GAA and a .902 save %.

These players will practice with the team and take part in the Musketeers pre-season games. This includes the upcoming Western Conference Shootout presented by Great West Casualty, September 5th - 7th at the Tyson Events Center that begins on Thursday night at 7:00 pm when the Musketeers face the Fargo Force.

Forwards

Connor Arsenault

Talan Blanck

Jackson Crowder

Tyler Dysart

Gavin Garry

Luke Garry

Landon Gunderson

Easton Jacobs

Trey Jefferis

Nikita Klepov

Landon MacDonald

Giacomo Martino

Olivers Murnieks

Kason Muscutt

Tate Pritchard

Jordan Ronn

Justin Stupka

Makaio Van Tassel

Defensemen

Anthony Allain-Samake

Jacob Ficenec

Easton Hewson

Liam Hupka

Owen Keefe

Nathan Larioza

Christian Lyons

Joseph Mense

Drake Murray

Oscar Pantzare

Blake Sinclair

Cole Tuminaro

Goalies

Bjorn Bronas

Vlad Bryzgalov

Samuel Urban

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.