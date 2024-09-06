Capitols Face Waterloo to Start Preseason

The Capitols head to Waterloo to start the 2024-25 Preseason Schedule that will consist of four total games. Following the team's road game on Friday, the team will host their lone preseason game on Saturday, September 7th, against the same Waterloo squad. Both teams will travel to Green Bay for the second week of preseason to play against Green Bay and Muskegon.

In three games versus the Black Hawks last season, Madison was able to capture victory in two of the matchups. Both team's won the game that they hosted with the Capitols winning on neutral ice in the second game of the season in Pittsburgh at the Fall Classic.

Waterloo brings in a lot of talent this season, including Matthew Lansing who was one of the leaders of the U.S. Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster that had Sam Kappell and Mason Moe on it as well. They also bring in Brendan McMorrow who played with the USNTDP last season and was selected by Waterloo in the first round of the 2024 Phase II Draft.

The Black Hawks bring back a couple of key pieces including goaltender Calvin Vachon. Vachon played in 38 games for Waterloo last season and posted a 2.81 goals against average. Another player returning is Grady Deering who was the team's top returning points wise in 2023-24 with 35.

The Capitols bring in 21 newcomers to the roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. That number may or may not be trimmed down in the coming weeks as the Capitols trim a 34-man training camp roster down to 25 for the opening day of the 2024-25 season. Andy Brandt and company are in the midst of a 23 days from camp start until puck drop of the team's first game on September 19th against Omaha.

Friday's game will be streamed live on FloHockey with Waterloo broadcaster Tim Harwood on the call. The following night in Madison, there will be an audio only stream on the Caps Radio on YouTube with Capitols broadcaster Drew Steele on the call.

