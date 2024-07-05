Lancaster Churns Out 17-4 Win in High Point

July 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Another night, another lopsided game.

Lancaster cranked out 19 hits, including nine doubles in a 17-4 romp over the High Point Rockers Friday evening at Truist Point.

With the win, the Stormers closed out the first half with a 31-32 record and clinched second place in the North, 12 games behind York.

The Stormers set new season highs in runs and total bases while matching the season's best with 19 hits. Shawon Dunston, Jr. and Chris Proctor each drove in five runs.

Individuals fell short of franchise history, though. Mason Martin doubled in three of his first four at bats. Dunston had a single, double and triple in his first three at bats but failed in three attempts to hit for the cycle. No one got to a fourth hit.

On the other hand, everyone in the starting lineup collected at least one hit, and all but Niko Hulszier and Isan Diaz had at least two.

Hulsizer opened the scoring with a solo homer to left in the top of the first off Cooper Casad (1-1). Lancaster tacked on two more in the second inning on consecutive doubles by Martin, Dunston and Proctor.

The Stormers' third inning broke the game open. Diaz singled to right and went to second when Hulsizer was hit in the hand by a pitch, which ultimately took him out of the game. Martin drilled a double into the right field corner, scoring one. After Joseph Carpenter grounded out, Gaige Howard walked to load the bases, and Dunston ripped a two-strike pitch down the right field line for a base clearing triple. Trace Loehr singled home Dunston, and Damon Dues capped the inning with a double to left center.

Carpenter added a two-run homer in the fifth, and Proctor contributed a three-run homer in the seventh for the Stormers' final blow.

Max Green (5-4) worked six innings, yielding seven hits and three walks. The only run off Green was on a leadoff homer by Connor Owings in the fourth.

The Stormers will send Max Bremer (6-3) to the hill on Saturday at 6:35 against left-hander Jonah Scolaro (2-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Proctor extended his hitting streak to 11 games while Dues stretched his to six...Green threw his fourth quality start in his last five outings...High Point left 14 runners on base...Dean Miller, picked up in a trade with Gastonia, struck out batting for Martin in the eighth inning...Austin Parsley, who pitched the final five innings for the Rockers was out of baseball as of 2:00 in the afternoon...High Point had lost multiple players, mostly pitchers, to Mexico, over a 48-hour span.

Subject: Lan 17, HP 4 (box)

Game Date: 07/05/2024

Lancaster Stormers 17 AT High Point Rockers 4

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG High Point AB R H BI AVG

Dues, D 2B 6 0 2 2 .347 Burt, D 2B 4 0 1 0 .197

Diaz, I SS 4 2 1 0 .303 Genther, F 2B,PH 1 0 0 0 .263

Kasser, K SS 1 0 0 0 .216 Edwards, E DH 4 0 2 2 .256

Hulsizer, N CF 3 2 1 1 .333 Aklinski, B CF 4 0 2 0 .245

Farmer, J CF,PH 2 0 0 0 .233 Moran, C 1B 3 0 1 0 .288

Martin, M DH 5 2 3 1 .500 Parreira, B 1B,PH 2 0 0 0 .188

Miller, D PH 1 0 0 0 .256 Washer, J C 5 0 0 0 .272

Carpenter, J 1B 5 3 2 2 .292 Owings, C 3B 4 1 1 1 .279

Howard, G RF 4 4 2 0 .293 Watson, N PH 1 0 0 0 .000

Dunston Jr., S LF 6 2 3 5 .293 Latimore, Q LF 3 2 1 0 .333

Proctor, C C 4 2 3 5 .274 Mehlbauer, C SS 4 0 2 1 .205

Loehr, T 3B 5 0 2 1 .266 Jimenez, G RF 4 1 2 0 .500

46 17 19 17 39 4 12 4

Lancaster 1 2 6 2 3 0 3 0 0 - 17 19 0

High Point 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 - 4 12 1

2B--Dues, D 2B (3), Martin, M DH 3 (6), Carpenter, J 1B (21), Howard, G RF

(16), Dunston Jr., S LF (11), Proctor, C C 2 (13), Moran, C 1B (12).

3B--Dunston Jr., S LF (4), Latimore, Q LF (1). HR--Hulsizer, N CF (2),

Carpenter, J 1B (7), Proctor, C C (6), Owings, C 3B (10). RBI--Dues, D 2B

2 (12), Hulsizer, N CF (8), Martin, M DH (5), Carpenter, J 1B 2 (46),

Dunston Jr., S LF 5 (33), Proctor, C C 5 (40), Loehr, T 3B (25), TOTALS

17 (0), Edwards, E DH 2 (27), Owings, C 3B (44), Mehlbauer, C SS (13),

TOTALS 4 (0). HP--Hulsizer, N CF (3), Edwards, E DH (5). SB--Burt, D 2B

(14), Edwards, E DH (6). CS--Proctor, C C (3). E--Mehlbauer, C SS (4).

LOB--Lancaster 8, High Point 14.

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Green, M (W,5-4) 6.0 7 1 1 3 6 1 5.17

Rees, J 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7.63

Mieses, J 1.0 2 2 2 2 0 0 18.00

Nogosek, S 1.0 2 1 1 0 2 0 4.30

9 12 4 4 5 8 1

High Point

Casad, C (L,1-1) 2.1 9 8 8 2 1 1 5.40

Ogle, B 0.2 1 1 0 1 2 0 2.61

Muckenhirn, Z 1.0 2 2 1 1 2 0 4.24

Parsley, A 5.0 7 6 6 1 6 2 10.80

9 19 17 15 5 11 3

WP--Muckenhirn, Z (3). HB--Green, M (4), Casad, C (3). SO--Dues, D, Diaz,

I, Hulsizer, N 2, Farmer, J 2, Martin, M 2, Miller, D, Howard, G, Dunston

Jr., S, Edwards, E, Aklinski, B 2, Moran, C 2, Washer, J, Watson, N,

Jimenez, G. BB--Diaz, I, Carpenter, J, Howard, G 2, Proctor, C, Aklinski,

B, Latimore, Q 2, Mehlbauer, C, Jimenez, G. BF--Green, M 29 (249), Rees, J

4 (80), Mieses, J 7 (33), Nogosek, S 5 (62), Casad, C 18 (57), Ogle, B 4

(88), Muckenhirn, Z 7 (146), Parsley, A 23 (23). P-S--Green, M 100-65,

Rees, J 14-8, Mieses, J 30-17, Nogosek, S 21-16, Casad, C 62-38, Ogle, B

18-10, Muckenhirn, Z 35-21, Parsley, A 78-53.

T--3:06. A--1681

Weather: 93 degrees, mostly cloudy

Plate Umpire - Clark Morgan, Field Umpire #1 - Owen Ballard, Field Umpire #3 - Mike Williams

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.