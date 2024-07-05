Ducks Finish First Half With Road Win Over Flying Boxcars

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-2 on Friday evening in the opener of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead three batters into the ballgame as Ivan Castillo launched a solo home run to right centerfield off Hagerstown starting pitcher Parker Markel. Hagerstown tied the game at one in the second versus Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins as Ozzie Abreu hustled down the line from third base on an error committed by Scott Kelly. The visitors made it 2-1 in their favor in the fourth when Castillo crossed the plate on a Markel wild pitch.

A Zach Racusin two-out RBI infield single in the sixth made it 3-1 Ducks, and the Flock broke the game wide open in the seventh as they scored four times for a 7-1 cushion, highlighted by a Nick Heath run-scoring triple, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Castillo, and a two-run home run to right center produced by Aaron Antonini.

Robbins (4-2) won his fourth consecutive start as the southpaw allowed just one unearned run on eight hits across five innings pitched, walking and striking out three. Markel (1-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits in five innings on the mound, walking and striking out a pair.

Castillo, Racusin, and Ryan McBroom had two hits apiece to lead the way offensively for Long Island.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (2-4, 5.53) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Mike Kickham (4-4, 5.68).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 9, to begin a three-game set with the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

