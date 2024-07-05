Stormers Officially Set League Record

July 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The hillside was covered, and there were people standing three or four deep around the concourse at Clipper Magazine Stadium last Thursday evening, June 27th for the annual Stadium Showcase.

With a crowd of 8,636, that evening not only set a record for the Lancaster Stormers, but it is also officially recognized as the all-time Atlantic League record by league officials, topping a Sugar Land home game on September 7, 2012 with a crowd of 8,597.

"The Stormers Stadium Showcase event has become one of the premier dates on the Atlantic League season calendar," said Atlantic League president Rick White. "Not only did the Thursday night crowd in Lancaster set a new ALPB attendance record, it made a huge economic impact on Downtown Lancaster. Over 8,600 ballpark guests visited area restaurants, retailers and service providers, a great win-win-win for the Stormers, their fans and the community. Congratulations to all!"

"Although the Stormers (formerly Barnstormers) are celebrating 20 years, there are still Lancaster County and Central PA residents who have not been to see a Stormers game," said Stormers president and general manager Mike Reynolds. Reynolds and his team set out to change that each season.

The Stormers full and part time staff team up to invite guests to attend their first game ever or their first game in many years. The goal of the Showcase is to show fans the excitement and fun that takes place at a Stormers game. From the professional baseball on the field to entertainment provided for the guests, everyone walks away with memories of this night. Despite the team's loss to Staten Island, it was an exciting night to be on the field.

"The community response to Stormers baseball and Clipper Magazine Stadium continues to be amazing," said owner Bob Zuckerman. "We are always appreciative of this outpouring of support."

"The crowd reminded me of a true playoff game," said third baseman Trace Loehr. "I loved playing in front of the fans that made it all happen. Let's do it again!"

"It was unbelievable," said manager Ross Peeples. "It just shows the work that Mike Reynolds and the organization do, and the ideas they come up with. The players love the big crowds and definitely feed off the fans."

The Stormers are on a road trip and will return home once again Tuesday, July 9th for a 6 game homestand. The Stormers begin the second half of the season this weekend where they will look to claim their 3rd playoff berth in 3 years and their 3rd straight Atlantic League Championship.

