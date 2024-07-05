Stormers Take out Rockers, 17-4

July 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lancaster Stormers banged out 19 hits including nine doubles and defeated the High Point Rockers 17-4 on Friday night at Truist Point. The contest marked the end of the first half of the Atlantic League season.

The Rockers were trailing 3-0 heading into the third inning when the Stormers exploded for six runs.

Lancaster collected nine doubles in the game, one off the Atlantic League record of 10.

The Stormers were led by Shawon Dunston, Jr. who had three hits including a double and a triple and five RBI. Lancaster catcher Chris Proctor also had three hits and five RBI including a pair of doubles and a home run.

Evan Edwards, Ben Aklinski, Clayton Mehlbauer and newcomer Gilberto Jimenez each had two hits for the Rockers. Connor Owings hit a solo homer in the fourth and Quincy Latimore, who re-joined the Rockers earlier in the day, had a triple and scored two runs.

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday at Truist Point. Bernie Carbo, a former member of the Boston Red Sox who famously homered in the storied Game 6 of the 1975 World Series, is scheduled to thrown out the first pitch.

