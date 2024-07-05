Dirty Birds Fall to Southern Maryland 11-6

July 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds drop game one to Southern Maryland 11-6. The Birds led 5-1 in the seventh inning when the Blue Crabs sent 12 hitters to the plate for an eight-run inning.

Gabriel Rodriguez took the loss after giving up five of the runs in the seventh inning off one hit and five walks. The only Charleston pitcher to not allow a run was Pearson McMahan, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

The Dirty Birds strung together eight hits to score the six runs. Tillman Pugh was the only player with multiple hits and Philip Ervin was the only player to drive in more than one run for Charleston.

The Dirty Birds look to bounce back tomorrow for game two at 6:35pm.

