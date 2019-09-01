Lake Erie Ends Regular Season on a Winning Note

September 1, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release





AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, won their last series of the regular season with a 4-1 victory over the Joliet Slammers.

The Crushers (54-42) improve to 7-5 against Joliet this year with the win. While the Slammers (40-56) lose their first home series in the past four series.

It was another night of pitcher's duels at DuPage Medical Group Field. Starting pitcher for the Crushers Sean Johnson exited the game early after throwing only 2.0 innings. Jake Repavich (6-6) picked up the win as he pitched amazingly in long relief. Repavich threw 6.0 innings, where he gave up eight hits, walked no one and struck out six. Mario Samuel (3-4) got the loss tonight as he gave up two runs on four hits over his 5.0 innings of work.

The Crushers got an early lead in the third and never looked back. Brody Wofford hit a double to start the inning but was thrown out trying to advance to third on Bryan De La Rosa's grounder. De La Rosa reached on the fielder's choice then advanced into scoring position on Dre Hubbard's single. Aaron Hill came up and was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Emmanuel Marrero then hit an RBI sac fly to score De La Rosa and make it an early 1-0 lead.

Lake Erie added to their lead in the fifth inning. Wofford drew a lead off walk and then stole second to put himself in scoring position. Hill jumped in on the fun with an RBI double to make it a two run Crushers lead.

In the eighth inning, the Crushers added two insurance runs to take a 4-0 lead. Marrero added another RBI to his night with a solo homer to score the first run of the game. The second run of the inning came on an RBI single from Zach Racusin.

The only run of the game for Joliet came in the eighth. An RBI single from Clayton Harp scored Oliver Nunez to make it a 4-1 game. Other than that inning, the Slammers were dominated all night long by the Crushers pitchers.

The Crushers will start the playoffs with a best of five series with the Florence Freedom on Tuesday at UC Health Stadium in Florence, Kentucky. Time for the first pitch and the starting pitcchers are still TBD.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.