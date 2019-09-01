Grizzlies Finish Season with 2-1 Win

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies finished the year with a 2-1 win Sunday night over the Washington Wild Things at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, making 2019 the third straight season in which the Grizzlies have won their last two games.

Gateway (39-57) improved by one win over 2018. Washington (37-59) finished with the worst record in the Frontier League.

Connor Owings, the team MVP as announced before the game, gave the Grizzlies the game's first lead with an RBI single in the third inning. He drove in Zak Taylor, who had doubled with one man out.

Gateway had four doubles as a team. In addition to Taylor's two-bagger, Andrew Daniel had a pair of doubles and Dustin Woodcock added one of his own. Daniel finished 3-for-4 Sunday and reached 22 doubles in 2019 to lead the club. Woodcock, who finished tied with Owings and Luke Lowery for the team lead with 12 home runs, was chosen as the club's top rookie.

Chris Carden (8-5) tossed six scoreless innings and struck out three en route to the victory. Dakota Smith and Grant Black fired a scoreless inning apiece with five combined strikeouts out of the Grizzlies' bullpen. Black earned his ninth save of the year.

Shawon Dunston Jr. lifted a sacrifice fly to center field in the sixth inning to provide the eventual game-winning run. Daniel and Owings, who added his team-leading third triple of 2019, had the Grizzlies' two multi-hit games.

Gateway will return to GCS Credit Union Ballpark in May 2020 for its 20th season.

