Otters Host Postseason Games

Following the Evansville Otters claiming the Frontier League West Division title on Saturday, the 2019 Frontier League postseason field was set with the Otters drawing the River City Rascals in the first round divisional series.

The Otters won their first division title since 1999 on Saturday when they clinched the West Division over the Florence Freedom.

Evansville earned the top seed in the postseason and will face a familiar opponent in the River City Rascals in the FLDS.

The Rascals are also in the West Division, finishing third in the standings but are the fourth seed in the playoffs.

Evansville went 5-7 against River City in the regular season but won two of three in their last meeting of the season at Bosse Field.

The FLDS schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Evansville at River City from CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Wednesday, Sept 4 - Evansville at River City from CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Thursday, Sept. 5 - Travel/Rain Makeup Date

Friday, Sept. 6 - River City at Evansville from Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind. at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Saturday, Sept. 7 - River City at Evansville from Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind. at 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary).

Sunday, Sept. 8 - River City at Evansville from Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind. at TBA CT (if necessary).

With the FLDS being a best-of-five series, games four and five in Evansville will be played if necessary.

The winner between Evansville and River City will take on the winner between Florence and Lake Erie in the Frontier League Championship Series the following week.

Postseason tickets, passes and group outings for FLDS games at Bosse Field are on sale now and available for purchase. Purchases can be made by calling (812) 435-8686 or at the Bosse Field box office.

The Otters are in pursuit of the third league championship in franchise history. Come cheer on the Otters toward a Frontier League championship!

