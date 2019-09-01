Rascals Blanked in Finale
September 1, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - With their playoff position already secured, the Rascals lost 1-0 to the Schaumburg Boomers on Sunday afternoon in the regular season finale. The Rascals were held to five hits, with James Morisano and Nick Anderson recording two each.
Chase Dawson drove in the only run of the game for the Boomers in the bottom of the seventh inning. Boomers pitching combined to retire the final seven Rascals hitters in order, with Connor Eller picking up his 22nd save of the season.
Rascals starter Alex Winkelman pitched two scoreless innings in a final tune-up before the playoffs. Reliever Yeison Medina (6-4) took the loss, allowing the lone run. Boomers starter Aaron Rozek (7-5) worked seven scoreless innings with three strikeouts in the victory.
The Rascals (54-42) host the Evansville Otters in Game 1 of the Frontier League Division Series on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT from CarShield Field.
