Otters to Face Rascals in FLDS Starting Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Following the Evansville Otters claiming the Frontier League West Division title on Saturday, the 2019 Frontier League postseason field was set with the Otters drawing the River City Rascals in the first round divisional series.

The Otters won their first division title since 1999 on Saturday when they clinched the West Division over the Florence Freedom.

Evansville earned the top seed in the postseason and will face a familiar opponent in the River City Rascals in the FLDS.

The Rascals are also in the West Division, finishing third in the standings but are the fourth seed in the playoffs.

Evansville went 5-7 against River City in the regular season but won two of three in their last meeting of the season at Bosse Field.

The FLDS schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Evansville at River City from CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Wednesday, Sept 4 - Evansville at River City from CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo. at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Thursday, Sept. 5 - Travel/Rain Makeup Date

Friday, Sept. 6 - River City at Evansville from Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind. at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Saturday, Sept. 7 - River City at Evansville from Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind. at 6:35 p.m. CT (if necessary).

Sunday, Sept. 8 - River City at Evansville from Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind. at TBA CT (if necessary).

With the FLDS being a best-of-five series, games four and five in Evansville will be played if necessary.

The winner between Evansville and River City will take on the winner between Florence and Lake Erie in the Frontier League Championship Series the following week.

Postseason tickets, passes and group outings for FLDS games at Bosse Field are on sale now and available for purchase. Purchases can be made by calling (812) 435-8686 or at the Bosse Field box office.

Postseason passes are a bargain deal of $10, giving fans one General Admission ticket to every home postseason game for the Otters, one popcorn voucher, and one Otters rally towel.

Group outing options are also available for the left and right field picnic tent areas as well as the Bud Light Lime Patio in the outfield with home run and grand slam picnic menu options available to choose from.

The Otters gift shop also has official postseason apparel with Evansville Otters postseason shirts for sale.

There will also be rally towels at home postseason games.

The postseason at Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters is presented by Heritage Federal Credit Union.

Broadcast coverage of the Otters' postseason run, and pursuit of the franchise's third championship, can be found on the radio at 91.5 WUEV-FM or WUEV.org. All postseason home games will be streamed on the Otters Digital Network via YouTube.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

The Evansville Otters want to thank all fans and corporate partners for their support and help in making the Otters' 25th anniversary season a success.

To purchase a playoff pass or a group outing, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

