Lake Erie Crushers Postponed

July 13, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Tuesday night's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Gateway Grizzlies has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday evening. The first pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 PM.

