Boomers Stay Hot in Win over Joliet

JOLIET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers continued to flex their muscles on the road, improving to a league best 13-6 away from home and securing a fourth straight victory with an 11-1 romp over the Joliet Slammers in the series opener on Tuesday night.

It took just three batters for the Boomers to take the lead. Frontier League Player of the Week Quincy Nieporte tallied the third consecutive single, plating Alec Craig with the game's first run. Angelo Gumbs added a two-run double in the frame

as Schaumburg opened a 3-0 edge. Joliet plated their lone run in the bottom of the first before three more scored in the second and the rout was one. Matt McGarry logged a two-run double and Nieporte added another RBI as the Boomers led 6-1. McGarry added another RBI in the fourth and Chase Dawson lifted a sacrifice fly. Clint Hardy capped the scoring with a three-run homer in the seventh.

Kyle Arjona threw seven innings to win his fifth game of the year. Arjona has beaten Joliet four times this season and had thrown at least seven innings in his last four outings overall. Arjona fanned seven in the win. Schaumburg finished with 14 hits in the win. McGarry and Gums both tallied three. McGarry and Hardy tallied three RBIs apiece. Eight members of the lineup notched hits.

The Boomers (23-19) continue the nine-game roadtrip on Wednesday with the middle game at Joliet. LHP Andrew Dean (2-4, 4.95) takes the ball in the 7:05pm contest against RHP Logan Dubbe (1-1, 4.15). The team will return home on July 20 for First Responders Night presented by MADD & Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard! Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

