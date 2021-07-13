Slammers Cold Streak Continues

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers returned to DuPage Medical Group Field looking for a win in the first game of a 6 game home stand. Despite Slammers ace Tyler Jandron taking the bump against the Boomers, Joliet was unable to break their five game losing streak as Schaumburg scored 6 runs in the first two innings.

The Boomers struck right off the bat scoring three runs. Three RBIs drove in Alec Craig, Matt McGarry, and Quincy Nieporte for the early lead. Joliet put a run on the board in their first turn at bat to chip away at the Boomer's lead. A 4-1 putout on Braxton Davidson let Dylan Hardy come home making the score 3-1 after the first.

The second inning would see the Boomers put three more on the board with a double by Matt McGarry letting Alec Craig and Alberto Schmidt cross the plate. An error by Jackson Dvorak at third let Quincy Nieporte get on first allowing Matt McGarry to score, making the tally 6-1. Schaumburg's scoring tear would continue in the top of the fourth with two more runs scored, as an RBI single by Matt McGarry had Alberto Schmidt cross the plate, and then a sacrifice fly by Chase Dawson would score Alec Craig, putting the tally at 8-1.

In the top of the seventh inning Connor White would come into the game relieving Tyler Jandron on the hill. Jandron would pitch six total innings, facing 29 batters and tossing two strikeouts. In that same inning, the Boomers would tally up three more runs off a three run homer by Clint Hardy, giving them an 11-1 lead.

After White faced only 8 batters, Keon Taylor entered the game for Joliet, and the sidewinder would keep the Boomers scoreless for the rest of the game.

Schaumburg's bullpen would hold the Slammers at one run and only let up five hits. Joliet's losing streak continues going into game two of the series. The season record for the Slammers now sits at 14-27. The next home game will take place on Wednesday, June 14th at 7:05 p.m.

