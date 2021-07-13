Center for Safety and Change Featured in Charity Celebration

The Center for Safety and Change is the featured nonprofit as the Active International New York Boulders Charity Celebration celebrates its second nonprofit in its season-long celebration.

The Charity Celebration brings strong visibility to nonprofits at PCU Park. More than 100 charities have been celebrated since the program began during the Boulders inaugural campaign in 2011. Usually referred to as the Charity Challenge, the Boulders are taking this year to thank the many nonprofits in Rockland and calling it the Charity Celebration.

The Center for Safety and Change is a victim-centered non-profit organization. They offer free and confidential programs and services to victims of crimes such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Their valued mission statement is, "to develop strategies to end gender-based violence and provide shelter and supportive services that empower survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse and other crimes." They emphasize that their main vision is to help create a society in which all individuals can live with dignity and equality, free from fear, violence and oppression.

Opening their doors on October 5, 1979, the Center has been changing lives for around forty years now. They have had their shelter beds filled nonstop since the day they opened. This safe haven is the only victim-centered non-profit organization in Rockland.

During the evening, the proceeds from the 50/50 all go to the Center for Safety and Change. They received the use of a luxury suite, courtesy of Sterling Bank and had an information table to greet fans on the concourse. Besides throwing out the first pitch to start the game, CFSC will receive a ceremonial check from the team to celebrate the Boulders fundraising on their behalf through the program.

The promotion will go back to being the Charity Challenge next year and applications for nonprofits to participate will be available around Thanksgiving.

