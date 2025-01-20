LAFC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced its 2025 preseason schedule with five matches beginning on Jan. 20 with a closed-door friendly against Calgary FC of the Canadian Premier League. The Black & Gold then hosts a pair of MLS Western Conference rivals for closed-door matches at BMO Stadium on Jan. 25 vs. San Jose and Jan. 29 against the Portland Timbers.

Next month, LAFC continues its preparations in Indio, CA where the team will face Phoenix Rising of the USL Championship on Sunday, Feb. 2 and the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. Fans can purchase passes for the event at coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes.

LAFC 2025 Preseason Schedule:

1/20 vs. Calgary FC (CPL) - [Closed Door]

1/25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - [Closed Door]

1/29 vs. Portland Timbers (MLS) - [Closed Door]

2/2 vs. Phoenix Rising (USLC) - Indio, CA

2/5 vs. Chicago Fire (MLS) - Coachella Valley Invitational [PASSES]

The defending U.S. Open Cup Champions begin the 2025 season on the road against the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play on Tuesday, Feb. 18, before officially kicking off the 2025 MLS Regular Season at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 22 against Minnesota United. Kickoff for the match against the Loons is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT and tickets are available at lafc.com/tickets.

In its first seven years in MLS, LAFC has captured one MLS Cup (2022), two Supporters' Shields (2019 & 2022), one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title (2024), two Western Conference Championships (2022 & 2023), and is the only MLS team to play in two Concacaf Champions League Finals. Since 2018, LAFC leads MLS in regular season wins, points, and goals scored.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.