D.C. United Acquires $185,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot

January 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $185,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

