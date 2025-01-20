D.C. United Acquires $185,000 in 2025 GAM from Real Salt Lake in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot
January 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired $185,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
