Real Salt Lake Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from D.C. United

January 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from D.C. United in exchange for $185,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Real Salt Lake continues its 21st preseason in Herriman this week at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, prior to Thursday's departure for the Santa Barbara, Calif., portion of training camp. In Santa Barbara, RSL will face New York City FC on Friday, and will then play Minnesota United on Wednesday the 29th before returning to Utah for a handful of days, prior to the Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 3-13.

The Claret-and-Cobalt are now preparing for its fourth-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup foray, paired with Costa Rican side CS Herediano away on Wed., Feb. 19, with the return leg at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, one week later on Wed., Feb. 26 (6:30p MT kickoff). RSL opens the 2025 MLS campaign - its 21st - away at San Jose Earthquakes on Sat., Feb. 22, with RSL's 2025 MLS home opener set for Sat., March 1 against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

