FC Cincinnati Announce Roster for 2025 Preseason

January 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati arrived today in Clearwater, Florida for the fourth consecutive year to continue preparation for the 2025 season. After training in the Queen City over the past week, the Orange and Blue will spend the next 29 days in the Sunshine State and will play four closed-door preseason friendlies as part of the club's preseason stint in Florida.

FC Cincinnati's first official match comes in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup at Honduran club FC Motagua on Wednesday, February 19 in a Round One first leg fixture. The club's MLS opener comes three days later on Saturday, February 22 at TQL Stadium against the New York Red Bulls [FCCincinnati.com/Tickets].

The full FC Cincinnati traveling party to Clearwater is listed below:

Goalkeepers (5): Roman Celentano, Alec Kann, Nate Crockford^^, Evan Louro, Paul Walters

Defenders (12): Ben Augee^, Amir Daley^^, Teenage Hadebe, Nick Hagglund, Bret Halsey, Niko Hämäläinen^, Matt Miazga, Alvas Powell, Miles Robinson*, Abdi Salim^, Brian Schaefer^^, DeAndre Yedlin

Midfielders (8): Luciano Acosta, Tah Brian Anunga, Pavel Bucha, Stiven Jimenez, Yuya Kubo, Obinna Nwobodo, Luca Orellano, Gerardo Valenzuela

Forwards (5): Corey Baird, Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem^^, Kévin Denkey, Sergio Santos

^ - Unsigned

^^ - Signed to FC Cincinnati 2

* - Will join the team in Clearwater following the USMNT January Camp

- Acosta and Kubo are delayed in reporting to team activities and are expected to join the team in Florida.

Additionally, several to-be-announced FC Cincinnati 2 signees will travel with the team.

2025 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches

Friday, Jan. 24 - vs. CF Montréal (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)

Thursday, Jan. 30 - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex; Clearwater, Fla.)

Friday, Feb. 7 - vs. Philadelphia Union (Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex; Clearwater, Fla.)

Wednesday, Feb. 12 - vs. Atlanta United FC (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)

Select games may be available via livestream. More details will be announced when confirmed.

Full 2025 FC Cincinnati Preseason Schedule

Jan. 12: Players begin reporting to Cincinnati

Jan. 14-18: Preseason training in Cincinnati

Jan. 20 - Feb. 17: Training in Clearwater, Fla. (Walter Campbell Sports Park)

2025 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 19 - at FC Motagua - 10 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Chelato Uclés; Tegucigalpa, Honduras)

Saturday, Feb. 22 - vs. New York Red Bulls - 7:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)

