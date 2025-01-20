Luka Gavran Signs Contract Extension with Toronto FC

January 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that goalkeeper Luka Gavran has signed a contract extension through the 2027 with an option for 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

"We are very happy to secure Luka's contract extension at this time," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "As one of our motivated young Canadian talents, we envision Luka continuing to grow within our environment and eventually earning opportunities in international football. We look forward to collaborating with Luka and supporting him in reaching his full potential."

Gavran, 24, has made 17 appearances and recorded four clean sheets across all competitions (MLS regular season and Canadian Championship) since signing with Toronto FC on August 20, 2023. In MLS regular season action, Gavran recorded 32 saves through two seasons (2023-2024) with the Reds.

Gavran made his Toronto FC debut against New York City FC on September 24, 2023, and became the first goalkeeper in club history to save a penalty kick on their TFC debut. The goalkeeper recorded his first clean sheet for TFC in the 2024 home opener against Charlotte FC on March 9 at BMO Field and helped the Reds earn its third consecutive shutout to open the season, marking a first in club history.

"I am incredibly grateful for this contract extension and cannot wait to continue giving my all for this city. TFC means so much to me and has been supportive since they drafted me," said Gavran. "To the fans, thank you for always standing behind us through highs and lows. I believe we will bring TFC back where it belongs and give you all what you deserve."

Originally, Gavran was selected 31st overall (second round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC and then signed with Toronto FC II on March 24, 2022. During his time with TFC II, the Hamilton, Ontario native recorded 160 saves and nine clean sheets in 38 appearances across two seasons (2022-2023) before signing to the first team.

Prior to joining TFC II, Gavran spent four seasons with St. John's University (2018-2021), where he made 48 appearances and registered 121 saves. As a redshirt junior, Gavran led the nation in shutouts with 12 and a save percentage of .844. That season, he was named the BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year and to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team, becoming the first player since 2008 to earn All-American recognition.

